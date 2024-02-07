Guardz Launches in Australia and New Zealand to Empower MSPs to Cyber Secure and Insure SMBs

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Guardz, the cybersecurity company securing and insuring small businesses, announced its launch in Australia and New Zealand, empowering MSPs to secure and insure SMBs with its tailor-made, unified cybersecurity platform. The Guardz solution will be distributed through a partnership with Australian-owned and operated IT cloud solution company Manage Protect.

Small businesses are the backbone of the Australian economy and make up 99% of businesses, creating jobs, supporting local communities, and providing crucial services. Almost a quarter of Australia’s SMBs have experienced a cybersecurity incident resulting in service disruption, reputational damage, and revenue loss, and often leading to the permanent closing of doors. As the underpinning of the country’s economy, these companies not only require end-to-end cybersecurity protection, but also personnel with the know-how to properly maintain and proactively manage their cybersecurity. Due to limited resources, budget constraints, and a lack of awareness and training, these SMBs often turn to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to improve their cybersecurity hygiene and manage their IT. These local service providers are crucial to ensure SMBs’ cyber needs are met and that issues that arise are remediated in a timely manner.

Manage Protect sources and offers best-of-breed cloud technology to the Australian and New Zealand markets, providing deep local technical support and partner enablement to protect their MSP clients’ businesses. The Guardz cybersecurity solution for MSPs will be available to Manage Protect’s over 300 MSP customers, enabling them to seamlessly manage their clients’ end-to-end cybersecurity with automated detection and response capabilities.

Using the Guardz cybersecurity platform, MSPs can control businesses’ cyber posture, remediation, and subscription plans from a single, multi-tenant platform. The end-to-end, simple, and cost-effective solution provides automated threat detection and remediation across all major attack vectors, including business data, employee identities, cloud directories, web browsing, emails, and devices. The AI-powered solution automatically and continuously monitors a company’s external and internal digital footprint, providing actionable alerts and real-time risk prevention.