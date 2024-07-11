Guardz Integrates with ConnectWise PSA Through Invent Program

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Guardz announced the completion of all necessary security certifications as required by ConnectWise, the software company dedicated to the success of Managed Service Providers (MSPs). To directly integrate with ConnectWise PSA APIs and earn integration certification through Invent, integrators must pass an independent security review that ensures the safety and security of the integration.

The ConnectWise Invent program is a robust integration collaboration program for third-party software providers (TSPs) seeking to merge their solutions with innovative software from ConnectWise. The program strives to support MSPs globally in growing their businesses by harnessing the power of innovative technologies and mutual productivity, including Tier 1 integration support from ConnectWise.

This collaboration and integration through the ConnectWise Invent program will help Guardz further empower more MSPs with streamlined, AI-powered cybersecurity for their numerous customers amid cyber threats. The integration will enable MSPs to seamlessly integrate Guardz incident data into their clients’ ConnectWise PSA environment, allowing for effective detection, prioritization, and response to incidents from their service board. By combining Guardz’s actionable insights into emerging threats and malicious activities with ConnectWise PSA’s robust automation and management capabilities, more MSPs will be able to proactively identify and address security gaps, minimizing risks, protecting critical assets, and driving operational efficiency.

Integrators work closely with the ConnectWise API team to create integration roadmaps for comprehensive support throughout the development process, and to become certified. Upon certification, third-party integrators in the Invent program gain access to an array of valuable resources, useful tools, and additional benefits.