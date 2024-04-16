Guardz announced a partnership with SentinelOne

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Guardz, the cybersecurity company securing and insuring small and medium-sized businesses, announced a partnership with SentinelOne. The partnership includes an investment from S Ventures, SentinelOne’s venture fund. Guardz and SentinelOne will collaborate on technological advancements and go-to- market strategies, together empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to better serve their small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients in the face of rising and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Today, SMBs are faced with unique cybersecurity challenges amidst the ever-evolving threat landscape. Growing cloud and SaaS adoption combined with constrained budgets and staffing limitations pose significant challenges in managing these businesses’ IT infrastructure. With 43% of cyber-attacks targeting SMBs and only about one-quarter (26%) of SMBs saying they possess cyber insurance, the need for tailored solutions is clear – and SMBs are increasingly turning to MSPs to handle their cybersecurity, reflecting a growing demand for specialized and customer-centric cyber protection.

The AI-powered Guardz platform is purpose-built for MSPs, empowering them to safeguard their SMB customers. Unlike conventional point solutions, Guardz offers a unified AI-driven platform equipped with automated detection and response capabilities to enable MSPs to proactively secure SMBs’ digital assets across users, emails, devices, data and cloud applications. Its cost-effective solution offers full-stack security from a single pane of glass, with easy onboarding. Together, Guardz and SentinelOne will work to advance the Guardz technology and go-to-market strategy. In doing so, they will help make comprehensive, cutting-edge cybersecurity available to businesses of all sizes, ensuring they can defend themselves with the same level of sophistication and efficiency as larger enterprises.

In January of 2024, Guardz raised a $18M Series A led by Glilot+, the early growth fund of Glilot Capital. Since its launch in 2023, the company has experienced rapid growth, having partnered with hundreds of MSPs and securing thousands of the businesses they manage in the US and Europe over the past year.