GTT Expands Its SASE Portfolio With Fortinet

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. is expanding its managed Secure Connect portfolio, with a single-vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering powered by Fortinet solutions. These enhanced capabilities combine Fortinet’s industry-leading security and secure networking technologies, including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), Cloud Access Secure Broker (CASB) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG), with GTT’s award winning Managed SD-WAN and full suite of professional services for real-time visibility and control.

GTT is deploying the Fortinet solutions inside its network infrastructure, maintaining all traffic on its global IP backbone. This helps reduce latency, jitter, and packet loss; it also improves network availability and assures improved security. GTT offers customers the choice of deploying their tailored and scalable SASE solutions on-premises or in the cloud using virtual machines to help enterprises reduce costs, simplify business operations and address complex security challenges. With both a single-vendor and dual-vendor SASE solution as part of its managed Secure Connect portfolio, GTT helps protect customers from the application to the endpoint while providing even greater visibility and control for IT and security teams.

GTT and Fortinet are long-standing partners in the delivery of secure networking solutions, serving businesses around the world for more than a decade.