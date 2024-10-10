GTT Communications Inc. launched of GTT Envision

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications Inc. announced the launch of GTT Envision, a single global technology platform to connect, orchestrate, virtualize and automate enterprise networks. Built on one of the largest global Tier 1 backbones, GTT Envision enables enterprises to solve their most complex networking and security challenges by simplifying the orchestration and management of global security, cloud and networking solutions.

The GTT Envision platform combines the technology of EnvisionCORE and EnvisionEDGE for the virtual deployment of orchestrated network functions anywhere. This is managed, customized and controlled through a single digital experience with EnvisionDX. With robust interoperability and extensive API support, GTT Envision delivers the flexibility, integration capabilities and scalability that enterprises need to evolve and simplify their networks.

The GTT Envision platform comprises:

EnvisionCORE:

GTT’s global internet backbone and distributed compute platform with 25 sites deployed across six continents enabling end-to-end service virtualization.

GTT’s recent enhancements to EnvisionCORE include deeper software-defined networking capability in the U.S. with the opening of three additional Network Function Virtualization (NFV) nodes in Seattle, Denver and Atlanta.

GTT has also expanded its global footprint with new points of presence in Laredo, Texas, and Lisbon, Portugal, increasing customer connectivity options to and from adjacent markets and inter-continental destinations.

EnvisionEDGE:

GTT simplifies the delivery of networking, security and cloud access with a suite of managed customer premise devices for the deployment of software-defined networking, virtualized security and cloud compute functions in conjunction with connectivity from its 2,600 global access partners.

GTT allows customers to use the same device to deploy networking and security functions, including SD-WAN, Dedicated Internet Access routing and Managed Firewall, providing a consistent physical infrastructure and management plane.

GTT provides agility and adaptability by allowing customers to continuously add and change networking and security functionality without the need to ’rip-and-replace’ the premise device.

EnvisionDX:

GTT’s single digital gateway offers a managed networking experience that places customers’ networking and security functions at their fingertips to facilitate capabilities such as application performance optimization and network and security policies across the entire enterprise.

In the coming months, GTT will offer a new AI engine that delivers actionable data and insights supporting stronger rules-based control, visibility and engagement.

In addition, customers will be able to compose and deploy their connectivity, networking, security and cloud solutions on demand through the digital gateway with assured integration, control and observability.

GTT offers a comprehensive suite of Professional Services from experienced and certified professionals to support and advise enterprises throughout the design, build and running of their services, complementing and accelerating the capabilities of in-house IT teams.