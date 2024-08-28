Grove acquired by Integrity360

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

As part of its global expansion plan Integrity360 has acquired Grove Group, a long standing cybersecurity and cloud services company headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition provides Integrity360 with approx. 600 additional customers across 51 countries, a deep partnership with leading NDR (Network Detection and Response) vendor Darktrace, and another global SOC (Security Operations Centre) location bringing the groups SOC locations to 5. Grove customers will benefit from access to Integirty360’s extensive cyber services portfolio encapsulating cyber risk and assurance, cyber security testing, incident response, infrastructure, end- point, PCI compliance, and a highly comprehensive range of cyber security managed services including innovative XDR/MDR solutions. Integrity360’s innovative range of services have been recognised four times in a Gartner market guide most recently as a Representative Vendor for the second year running in the Gartner guide for Managed Detection and Response services.

Grove, like Integrity360 has a long and deep history in cyber security and was founded in 2005, employs approx. 50 employees and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa with a regional office in London, UK. Grove has grown strongly over the last 5 years with a CAGR of over 22%, and during 2023 achieved sales of approx. €17m. Grove serves over 600 customers, across multiple countries and regions including the UK, Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and Mauritius. Grove has developed deep and long standing relationships with several of the world’s leading cyber security vendors including Darktrace, Proofpoint, ESET, and Mimecast. The combination of Grove with Integrity360 brings group annual revenues to approx. €130m (up from approx. €85m in 2022) and expands group resources to over 500 employees.

Grove’s technical support operations will serve as another SOC (Security Operations Centre) operation based out of Cape Town and will be combined with Integrity360’s other four SOC’s in Dublin, Sofia, Stockholm, and Naples – together operating with over 140 dedicated engineers, consultants and cyber experts in delivering a wide ranging set of managed services for customers including EDR, XDR and MDR (Endpoint Detection and Response, Extended Detection and Response, and Managed Detection and Response).

Grove’s relationship and deep technical skills in Darktrace have led to the company winning the Darktrace partner of the year award for 3 consecutive years, and its innovative "dSOC" managed service for Darktrace technology is enabling a growing number of customers to optimise their investment in Darktrace AI driven threat detection and response technology. Grove’s expertise in Darktrace solutions will add to that developed by Integrity360 following the partnership that it formed with Darktrace in early 2024.