Group-IB launches free Malware Reports tool

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Group-IB announced the launch of its new, free tool: Malware Reports. This innovative platform offers access to a continuously updated database of publicly available malware reports, allowing security professionals to gain critical insights into how malware behaves, evolves, and threatens organizations worldwide.

Leveraging the power of Group-IB’s Malware Detonation Platform, the Malware Reports tool is designed to help security teams automate malware analysis and focus on higher-priority tasks. With comprehensive reports that include in-depth behavioral analysis and techniques mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, detailed process trees, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and network activity dumps, this resource provides a robust, easily accessible repository of intelligence for professionals at all levels.

Comprehensive Database: Access over continuously updated and detailed malware reports, dissected by Group-IB’s Malware Detonation Platform (advanced sandbox), to understand the intricacies of malware behavior.

Behavioral Analysis: Each report provides in-depth behavioral analysis, going beyond simple file classification to reveal how malware behaves in different environments.

Interactive Reports: Explore malware behavior through animated visualizations, offering a step-by-step breakdown of attack processes.

MITRE ATT&CK® Framework: Every detected threat is mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, aligning malware behaviors with adversary tactics and techniques.

Advanced Search and Filters: Search by file properties such as name, hash, or file type, and apply advanced filters to find malware by behavior, verdict, or specific characteristics.

Historical Analysis: Compare current and historical threats using domains, IP addresses, or MITRE ATT&CK® technique IDs to identify patterns and strengthen defenses.

Actionable Insights: View detailed insights to boost your knowledge, create Sigma and YARA rules, conduct threat hunting and attribution, and share reports with your team for improved coordination.

Group-IB’s free Malware Malware reports tool can greatly benefit a variety of professionals, including SOC analysts, threat hunters, reverse engineers, and malware researchers. SOC analysts can use the reports to enhance their ability to detect and respond to threats, while threat hunters can conduct in-depth research and proactively identify emerging threats before they impact the organization. Reverse engineers can analyze malware behavior through advanced visualizations to further their technical expertise. Malware researchers, on the other hand, can access continuously updated reports to track malware evolution and improve their threat intelligence.