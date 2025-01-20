Group-IB joins the Cybercrime Atlas community at the World Economic Forum

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Group-IB announced that it has joined the Cybercrime Atlas—an initiative hosted at the World Economic Forum—to contribute to the research of the evolving landscape of cybercrime, support the disruption of cybercriminal infrastructure and operations, and to enhance collaborations between local and international stakeholders to enhance cybersecurity globally.