Google Trends reveals states most anxious about cybersecurity
July 2024 by TorGuard
The study conducted by the research team at TorGuard, analyzed over 5,000 search terms for each state, such as ’how to avoid online scams,’ ’how to protect my data,’ ’how to secure my email from hackers,’ ’how to report a phishing email,’ and ’how to spot phishing emails,’ to identify which US states are most worried about their online data being accessed or damaged by unauthorized people.
The study found Vermont stands at the forefront with a score of 83.41%, showing they’re the most anxious state about digital safety. The Green Mountain State’s top searched term related to cybersecurity was ’how to avoid online scams’.
Vermont isn’t the only state seeking protection. Coming second on the list is Alaska scoring 69.35%, with ’antivirus software’ and ’firewalls’ as the most searched terms.
While having the nation’s smallest population, Wyoming showed a strong interest in cybersecurity. With 242 searches per 100K people, they secured the third spot on the list.
This high search volume reflected in a score of 63.47%, suggests that protecting personal information on the internet is a significant concern for many in Wyoming.
Ranking fourth is Hawaii, with a score of 59.29%. The highest searched terms are ’website security scanner’ and ’how to protect my data’ showing that people are focused on securing their online activities and personal information.
Rhode Island rounds out the top five with a score of 57.86%. Little Rhody has a big anxiety in cybersecurity, with 22.8 monthly searches per 100K people. The highest searched term is ’how to avoid online scams’ suggesting a strong desire for effective methods to kick the scams.
Delaware is in sixth place, scoring 57.18%. Delawareans also show a significant concern about cybersecurity, as reflected in their search volumes, with 2,370 monthly searches. The most commonly searched terms are: ’how to check if a website is safe’ and ’how to check if a link is safe’.
North Dakota fell just short of Delaware, ranking seventh on the list with a score of 54%. The state’s most searched terms are around phishing, such as ’how to report a phishing email’ and ’how to spot phishing emails’.
Completing the top 10 are New Hampshire (49.84%), Maine (41.15%), and Montana (40.36%). These states are also among the most worried in the nation about cybersecurity, showing a strong interest in protecting their digital information.
While some states seem so worried about cybersecurity, others remain highly calm. Alabama (5.81%), Louisiana (7.09%), and Kentucky (7.36%) show a lower concern about protecting their online data.
Here is the full list of the most worried states about cybersecurity:
Rank
State
Search Index
1
Vermont
83.41
2
Alaska
69.35
3
Wyoming
63.47
4
Hawaii
59.29
5
Rhode Island
57.86
6
Delaware
57.18
7
North Dakota
54.00
8
New Hampshire
49.84
9
Maine
41.15
10
Montana
40.36
11
South Dakota
39.42
12
Nevada
39.27
13
Colorado
35.78
14
California
35.33
15
Washington
33.88
16
Oregon
33.41
17
New York
31.23
18
Utah
30.66
19
Arizona
29.23
20
Maryland
27.52
21
Virginia
26.28
22
Nebraska
26.25
23
Illinois
26.18
24
Massachusetts
25.27
25
New Mexico
25.02
26
Connecticut
24.95
27
Kansas
23.77
28
West Virginia
20.83
29
New Jersey
20.02
30
Georgia
18.88
31
Idaho
18.70
32
Minnesota
16.84
33
Missouri
16.31
34
North Carolina
15.63
35
Michigan
14.90
36
Florida
13.61
37
Arkansas
12.34
38
Texas
12.27
39
Wisconsin
11.80
40
Mississippi
11.58
41
Iowa
11.58
42
Ohio
11.38
43
Indiana
10.60
44
South Carolina
9.82
45
Pennsylvania
8.99
46
Tennessee
8.72
47
Oklahoma
8.31
48
Kentucky
7.36
49
Louisiana
7.09
50
Alabama
5.81
Methodology
The team then calculated the total number of searches for each state per 100,000 people and created an index score for each state, ranging from 0 to 100, where 100 represents the highest level of concern.