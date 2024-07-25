Google throws down the gauntlet: Well known Certificate Authority Entrust certificates loses Chrome’s trust - Is your site at risk?

July 2024 by GlobalSign

The digital security landscape has just been turned upside down. Google has announced that it will no longer trust certificates issued by Entrust, a major player in the world of certification authorities (CAs), from November 1, 2024. This unprecedented decision highlights the essential role of certificateion authorities and the consequences of a lack of security.

Breach of trust

CAs are the gatekeepers of online trust. They verify the legitimacy of websites, ensuring the connections you make are encrypted and your data remains secure. Google, however, decided that the activities of this specific CA accuses Entrust had a of a series of "concerning behaviors," including a lack of urgency in addressing security vulnerabilities.

The domino effect: what it means for you

If your website uses a certificate issued by Entrust, you can brace yourself for trouble after October 31, 2024. From November 1, Google Chrome (version 127 onwards) will flag such sites as "insecure". This means warnings in the browser, a potential drop in user confidence and damage to your website’s reputation.

Beyond repair: Why changing certification authority is a strategic decision

Sure, switching CA providers may seem complicated. but here’s why it’s not just about solving a technical problem:

· You ensure your security for the future: Switching to a CA with a proven track record of robust security practices protects your website from future vulnerabilities. It’s an investment in long-term online security.

· Boost user confidence: Nobody likes security warnings and it can prevent some users from continuing on to your website. By displaying a trusted certificate, you reassure visitors that their data is protected and create a more positive user experience. Chrome’s warnings are essentially red flags waved at potential customers - switching certificate authorities removes these flags.

· Staying one step ahead: The digital landscape is constantly evolving. Choosing a forward-looking certification authority enables you to stay in line with evolving security standards and avoid similar disruptions in the future.

Take control: What you can do now

Website owners, it’s time for a security audit. Check whether your certificates are issued by the impacted CAEntrust, and don’t wait until the last minute. Here’s your action plan:

1. Check your certificates: Use online tools or consult your hosting provider to determine your current certificate authority.

2. Explore your options: Look for reputable CAs. Look for those with strong security practices, transparent policies and excellent customer support.

3. Make the change: Obtaining a new certificate and installing it on your server is straightforward. Many certification authorities offer easy-to-follow guides and support resources.

Google’s decision sends out a strong message: online security is paramount. By proactively switching certification authorities, you’re not only avoiding immediate disruption, you’re also investing in a safer, more reliable online presence for the long term. Don’t be caught out by an expired trust certificate - take action now and ensure that your website remains a safe haven for your visitors.