Google Cloud Appoints Noor Al-Sulaiti to Lead Cybersecurity Business Development and Government Relations for Middle East, Turkey, and Africa

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Google Cloud announced the appointment of Noor Al-Sulaiti as Head of Security Business Development and Government Relations for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region (META). Noor, an industry veteran known for her innovative leadership, brings a wealth of experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors to her new role.

Noor’s appointment is yet another testament to the company’s commitment to the region and safeguarding governments’ digital assets. In this position, Noor will be responsible for Google’s security expansion in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa underscoring the growing importance of cybersecurity for the company. She will foster strategic partnerships with the public sector to leverage Google Cloud’s cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, including Cybershield, a powerful cybersecurity solution tailored specifically for governments and inspired by the concept that organizations inside a nation and around the world need to “lock shields” and stand united in their defense against shared attackers.

Noor’s distinguished career includes her role as CEO of Ooredoo Oman. There, she established herself as the youngest and first female CEO in the company’s history, spearheading a transformation into a digitally led, data-powered, and customer-centric organization. Prior to joining Ooredoo Oman, Noor was the CEO of Starlink, a retail chain and IT service provider in Qatar. She was also the general manager of Phono and FASTtelco in Kuwait. She has been recognized as one of the most powerful businesswomen by Forbes Middle East and as a notable business leader by other prominent publications.