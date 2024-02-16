Goldilock signs “Made in America” deal with Patriot Tools for US manufacture of OT cyber kill-switch

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Goldilock, creator of the unique physical network isolation solution Drawbridge, has signed a US development and production deal with bespoke machine manufacturer Patriot Tools, LLC using its “measurably secure” production methods for critical infrastructure. Commonly referred to as a ‘cyber kill-switch’, the license grants Patriot Tools the right to manufacture and supply Drawbridge within the United States for five years, using solely US-made and sourced components.

Goldilock’s NATO selected, multi-patented technology is already deployed in the UK, Europe and Asia, with customers including the UK Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian CyberCommand, the UK’s third largest energy provider and other energy and water utilities. Goldillock’s US expansion marks the next era of the company’s growth after the launch last month of their facility at the Technology Advancement Centre (the TAC) in the state of Maryland.

Phase one of Goldilock’s partnership with Patriot Tools will focus on the US manufacturing of our appliance with an external remote proprietary kill-switch trigger designed specifically to protect U.S. Operational Technology networks. Based on the current Drawbridge 4 port model, the design focuses on US energy generation and transmission, and financial services sector needs. Built according to ‘measurably secure’ principles, the unit will comply with stringent standards established under the CHIPS for America ACT (P.L. 116-283) and by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) P1547.3 (GUIDE FOR CYBERSECURITY OF DISTRIBUTED ENERGY RESOURCES INTERCONNECTED WITH ELECTRIC POWER SYSTEMS), and recent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and North-East Regulatory Commission (NERC) regulations.

Goldilock’s agreement with Patriot Tools comes amid increased awareness of the need for robust cyber kill-switches, following China’s Volt Typhoon attack on US critical national infrastructure.