Goldilock grows European channel network by over 40 partners in six months

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Goldilock, the British cybersecurity company behind the unique physical network isolation solution “FireBreak”, has announced the extent of its strong momentum with the European channel market over the last 6 months. Goldilock has partnered with over 40 new distributors and resellers since June, demonstrating the broad, cross-sector appeal of its critical layer-1 physical segmentation product and helping it bring the product to an even wider market there.

To support Goldilock’s rapid European channel growth, Wim Horseling has been appointed as Channel Manager for Europe. Bringing over 30 years of experience in channel and sales leadership at organisations such Dell, Siemens, and NetYCE, Horseling’s knowledge of the connectivity, security and data centre space will be crucial in consolidating Goldilock’s momentum in Europe, educating channel partners, and continuing the company’s European expansion into 2025.

As cyber threats continue to increase in complexity and number across the globe, the rapid adoption of the latest security innovations and dual-use technologies is necessary across sectors. Through a powerful yet simple approach, Dynamic Physical Network Segmentation (DPNS) technology enables users of FireBreak to step outside of the cyber security arms race by physically isolating their digital assets and systems instantly, acting as a crucial first layer for organisations of all types. Goldilock’s European new and existing channel partners recognise the value of its unique hardware-based solution as this foundational component of a multi-layered cyber security strategy.

Goldilock now works with over 50 partners across 18 countries in Europe. Partnering with distributors and resellers with deep industry knowledge and local expertise of customer preferences, regulation, and market conditions. Partners including Brookcourt (UK), DigiFors (Germany) and Infinity (Netherlands) bring understanding of data centre, smart buildings, and telco technologies, as well as the enterprise and public sector markets including healthcare, finance, CNI, and hospitality. This will ensure customers receive both the vital technology and personalised guidance and industry-specific expertise needed to maximise its effectiveness and establish a holistic approach to cybersecurity.