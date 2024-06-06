GlobalPlatform unveils initiatives to scale support for SESIP IoT security evaluation standard

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

In response to the growing uptake of GlobalPlatform’s Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms (SESIP) methodology, the organization has introduced several initiatives to further accelerate adoption. These include the launch of new certification stamps, expanding the number of labs and certification bodies (CB), new partnerships and the creation of an adopter program. Together, this raises the bar for IoT security by enabling the adoption of the methodology across new sectors, use cases and markets.

SESIP has rapidly become an internationally recognized standard for security evaluation, supported by a large community of security providers, industry bodies, security laboratories, and other stakeholders.

The longstanding certification body TrustCB has already issued 47 SESIP certificates to companies including NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics and Winbond Electronics Corporation. These products were evaluated by a growing group of GlobalPlatform licensed security laboratories. Currently these labs are Applus+, Riscure, SERMA, SGS Brightsight, and Thales ITSEF with more expected to join this list in the coming year. Two additional certification bodies are currently working to become GlobalPlatform SESIP CBs to bring even more capacity and reach to the ecosystem.

Importantly, the methodology is also already used or referenced by bodies including the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), ETSI, FiRa Consortium, National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST), PSA Certified and Wireless Power Consortium. This adoption first demonstrates the value of the methodology to strengthen IoT security across diverse vertical markets and use cases. It also helps device manufacturers using these technologies to compose their final device based on SESIP-certified software or hardware components, while quickly and easily ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.

Collaborating to expedite adoption

The GlobalPlatform community is responsible for maintaining the methodology, enforcing a governance model with an associated quality brand between CBs, product vendors and laboratories. The support and expedite growth, GlobalPlatform has delivered several important initiatives and resources:

• SESIP Committee & Working Groups – A dedicated Committee and Working Groups have been established to drive GlobalPlatform’s strategy for SESIP ecosystem development, initiate new technical projects, facilitate adoption efforts, and oversee governance. A primary focus is to engage with regulators and the security evaluation ecosystem to identify requirements and demonstrate SESIP’s applicability for different regions and vertical markets.

• New SESIP Product, Lab and Certification Body Marks – A suite of branded logos have been made available for certified products, and accredited laboratories and certification bodies, to promote and bring trust to their offerings.

• SESIP Profiles and Mappings – GlobalPlatform develops and maintains a growing suite of SESIP Profiles and Mapping documents to facilitate adoption and use of the methodology. SESIP Profiles are used in the security evaluation of a component or device, while SESIP Mappings bridge the security requirements defined in the methodology with those of global cybersecurity regulations.

• SESIP Adopters Community – As the methodology is now being used by a diverse range of different stakeholders, GlobalPlatform has created the ‘SESIP Adopters’ community. This program informs nonmembers about the latest GlobalPlatform SESIP developments, provides access to relevant technical documents, and allows them to showcase their certified products and/or support for SESIP.