GlobalData 2025 DevOps predictions: Evolving DevOps models to formalize the developer process

January 2025 by GlobalData

The evolving DevOps landscape in 2025 will prioritize centralized developer portals, enhance integration expertise to drive enterprise digital transformation. With platform engineering playing a pivotal role, businesses are poised to overcome production inefficiencies, security challenges, and IT skills shortages. New DevOps roles will embrace collaborative ecosystems, automated workflows, and advanced developer-focused features for streamlined innovation and operational excellence, predicts GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s 2025 API and DevOps predictions include the transition from siloed developer teams to centralized developer portals, fostering improved collaboration and efficiency. Charlotte Dunlap, Research Director, Enterprise Technology and Services at GlobalData, says: “Platform engineering will play a bigger role in corralling siloed developer teams towards centralized developer portals in order to improve production efficiencies and ensure proper policy controls related to security and data loss prevention.

“Centralized portals of developer groups within enterprises are extremely rare for several reasons, such as company acquisitions in which newly acquired development teams are reluctant to give up long-established ways of working. Enterprises are looking to formalize increasingly advanced developer-focused features involved in digital transformations including the creation of automated workflows and custom integrations, as well as hosting third-party apps and API integrations.”

In other cloud predictions, Dunlap adds that enterprises are demanding a broader choice of integration expertise to support their digital consulting needs.

Over the past year, new API services have begun reflecting a broadening ecosystem of providers, including telecoms and other infrastructure providers, keen to move into the app modernization space.

Dunlap concludes: “The IT skills shortage is causing massive strains on DevOps modeled departments, where not only is internal expertise in short supply, but companies are also unable to find adequate professional services in the form of integrators and consultants to ensure successful business transformations.

“New participants helping shore up digital transformation projects will offer both infrastructure and app modernization solutions aimed at developers and IT ops teams. Telcos began formalizing new internal programs such as API services and developer hubs over the past year, and they are also beginning to partner with traditional platform providers, supplementing those solutions with consulting and systems integration services.”