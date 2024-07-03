GigaOm’s Radar Report for Enterprise Password Management Names Keeper Security a Leader

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Keeper Security is once again recognized as a Leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Password Management, earning the highest marks of any vendor for overall value. This marks the third consecutive year Keeper has earned this prestigious accolade, and highest ranking on the report, underscoring its commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

The GigaOm report evaluates 13 leading password management solutions, focusing on key features, business criteria and emerging technologies. Keeper scores high across all of the decision criteria, and distinguishes itself with its relentless pursuit of innovation and growth, particularly through its zero-trust Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution, KeeperPAM. Additionally, the report highlights Keeper’s secrets management, seamless integration with Identity Providers (IdP) and strong compliance features as significant competitive advantages.

Keeper’s placement as an Outperformer in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant emphasizes its extensive features and dedication to providing top-tier cybersecurity technology. The GigaOm Radar plots vendor solutions across a series of concentric rings with those set closer to the center judged to be of higher overall value. Keeper Security outperforms all other solutions on the Radar, placed close to the center, deeming its solution as having the highest overall value. As password security remains essential to protecting digital assets, Keeper’s user-friendly and cost-effective solutions offer exceptional protection for any sized organization, from small businesses to large enterprises.

Key features highlighted by GigaOm include:

• KeeperPAM: Integrates password, secrets and connection management into a single, interconnected solution

• Centralized Password Vault: Seamlessly integrates with a variety of Identity Providers (IdP), reducing adoption overhead

• BreachWatch® Dark Web Monitoring: Real-time notification of any corporate identity breach, helping operations teams quickly take action and reduce risk

• Comprehensive Policy Granularity: Enables administrators to separate task and password access into individual organization units, including limiting or blocking password sharing

• Secrets Management: Comprehensive capability for managing infrastructure secrets such as API keys, database passwords, access keys and certificates. It integrates with DevOps and CI/CD platforms to support the full key management lifecycle.

• Compliance: The most secure, certified, tested and audited password security platform that is FedRAMP authorized and maintains the longest-standing SOC2 compliance and ISO27001 certification in the industry.

These standout features further affirm Keeper’s status as a premier solution in enterprise password management. Its zero-trust and zero-knowledge architecture, combined with advanced tools like secrets management, passkey generation and storage, and end-to-end encryption, establish Keeper as a formidable defense against today’s sophisticated cyber threats.

GigaOm’s report also commends Keeper for its scalability and flexibility, essential attributes in today’s dynamic cybersecurity landscape. Keeper’s latest innovations, such as Time-Limited Access and Self-Destructing Records which support more granular sharing controls, demonstrate its forward-thinking approach and dedication to meeting evolving cybersecurity needs.