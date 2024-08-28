Gigamon Announces Power of 3 Hybrid Cloud Security

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

The Gigamon Power of 3 Cloud Integration Initiative, launched in June, uniquely brings together Gigamon, a Gigamon channel partner, and a leading networking, security, or observability technology alliance partner to provide mutual customers with access to technology integrations and support that will help them to more efficiently and effectively secure and manage their hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The newest Power of 3 offering features channel partner WWT and leading network security company ExtraHop to provide customers with real-time, precise threat detection by integrating the ExtraHop network detection and response (NDR) platform RevealX™ with the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, sold and serviced by WWT.

In the Gigamon 2024 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey, one in three organizations reported they were unable to detect a breach in the last 12 months, with just 25 percent able to respond in real time, revealing critical vulnerabilities related to visibility and threat detection across hybrid cloud infrastructure.

ExtraHop, Gigamon, and WWT: Eliminating Blind Spots to Secure Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure

NDR is a critical component in most organizations’ cybersecurity tool stack, but like all cloud, security and observability tools, it is only as effective as the data it receives. By integrating Gigamon into the ExtraHop RevealX platform, organizations can complement log data with network-derived intelligence and insights to achieve pervasive visibility across their hybrid cloud infrastructure. Together, the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline and the ExtraHop RevealX platform enable organizations to more effectively detect and respond to threats across lateral, East-West and North-South traffic — from the data center, to the private and public cloud, to the user and device edge.

WWT, a global technology solutions provider and Gigamon partner since 2016, will sell, deploy, and service the new Power of 3 combination, leveraging its global network of InfoSec experts.

The new Power of 3 offering enables customers to:

• Eliminate blind spots: Centralized visibility into all lateral, East-West and North South traffic across on-premises, virtual, public cloud, and containers to help eliminate blind spots

• Achieve real-time threat detection and remediation: Advanced network threat detection capabilities with precision and speed for intelligent response

• Realize cost efficiencies across the network: Massively reduced cloud traffic access costs by intelligently routing data based on network telemetry