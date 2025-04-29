GhangorCloud Announces OEM Partnership with Array Networks

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

GhangorCloud announced it has established an OEM partnership with Array Networks to bundle its 4th generation Advanced Data Protection platform with Array’s security offerings. Through the partnership, Array Networks gains access to powerful cybersecurity capabilities, including automated data classification and policy enforcement, identity and role-based access control, real-time monitoring and incident response, and compliance and regulatory support.

GhangorCloud is a leading innovator that has rapidly gained adoption as users seek to counter advanced cyberthreats. The company experienced significant business momentum in 2024 with a 45% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) year-over-year and has expanded its global footprint, attracting customers across North America, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Most notably, GhangorCloud has secured new marquee clients, including Fortune 500 companies, underscoring its position as a trusted provider of advanced cyber security solutions. To celebrate the company’s market success, GhangorCloud will re-brand as GC Cybersecurity in Q2.

GhangorCloud’s 4th Generation Advanced Data Protection solution, delivered through its Information Security Enforcer (ISE) platform, introduces a next-generation architecture for protecting sensitive data across applications in hybrid and cloud environments. Leveraging patented AI-driven data classification and policy automation, the system identifies and classifies sensitive information in real-time and without manual intervention. It then enforces context-aware access controls based on user identity, role, and intent. The Advanced Data Protection solution monitors data flows at granular levels, enabling dynamic enforcement of security policies and preventing unauthorized transmissions or exfiltration events.