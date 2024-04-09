GDPR Enforcement: Industry Calls For Balanced European Parliament Position

April 2024 by CCIA Europe

Ahead of the European Parliament Plenary vote on the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) procedural rules, a coalition of six industry associations are calling for the European Parliament to adopt a practical approach.

Following concerns repeatedly voiced by industry on the LIBE Committee report, and with the European Parliament voting on a negotiating mandate, Members of the European Parliament should avoid undermining basic GDPR principles such as the One-Stop-Shop and overcomplicating cross-border data protection investigations.

As the joint letter issued today makes clear, the balance of public interests in the European Commission’s original proposal should be upheld. Any further amendments need to complement existing rules and be proportionate in order to make enforcement more effective and provide clarity to both businesses and consumers.

The following can be attributed to CCIA Europe’s Senior Policy Manager, Claudia Canelles Quaroni:

"Co-legislators need to ensure that basic GDPR principles such as the primary role of the lead supervisory authority and the protection of confidentiality are upheld to guarantee streamlined and efficient cross-border procedures."

"MEPs should avoid interpreting GDPR investigations as adversarial processes and instead adequately balance the involvement of parties under investigation and complainants based on their interests and the repercussions each of them face."

"The European Parliament has the opportunity of adopting a balanced and workable negotiating mandate, but this cannot come at the expense of reinterpreting data protection rules and processes."

