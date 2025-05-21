GDPR anniversary comment

May 2025 by Laurie Maclachan, VP and GM EMEA, LaunchDarkly

“As we near the seven-year anniversary of GDPR on 25th May this year, it’s an opportunity to reflect on how data privacy has evolved from being a regulatory checkbox to a core business imperative.

“In an environment where privacy expectations are rising and regulations are constantly evolving, static compliance measures won’t cut it. Embedding compliance into development from day one is essential for building long-term trust with both consumers and partners. From high profile outages to fraud incidents, these have sharpened the spotlight on data safety and operational resilience. These events highlight that businesses need adaptable, scalable systems that can respond quickly to new standards without stalling innovation.

“This is where feature management and regional infrastructure play a critical role, enabling teams to control where and how customer data is handled while staying agile and compliant. Data compliance is no longer about just avoiding fines. It’s about putting trust and privacy at the heart of your offering. The companies that will succeed over the next seven years, whether operating under GDPR or other regulation, will be those that treat privacy as a competitive differentiator, embedded into every stage of development.”