GB Labs launched NebulaNAS

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

GB Labs announced the launch of NebulaNAS, a transformative new cloud storage solution developed from the ground up for media and production professionals. NebulaNAS fills a longtime need for producers, artists, editors, and others who have had to rely on either on-prem storage that is ill-equipped to handle today’s remote production workflows or cloud storage that wasn’t designed for creative collaboration. NebulaNAS accommodates the unique demands of media production operations, which deal with all manner of video, strict deadlines, stringent security requirements, ever-changing workflows, and a growing remote workforce. It provides users with cloud flexibility, on-prem-like performance, global access and collaboration, and enterprise security.

At IBC2024, businesses, creative teams, and IT leaders will learn about the four critical benefits provided by NebulaNAS:

Media Centricity: Designed by media professionals for the most demanding workflows, NebulaNAS supports all creative and management tools used today — at any frame rate, file size, format, or bit rate.

Cloud Flexibility: NebulaNAS operates across a distributed cloud architecture, providing added security and operational uptime and improving performance by better managing data across thousands of distributed servers. Users will benefit from the solution’s scalability, the flexibility to add local and NVMe caching storage, and the ability to mount drives seamlessly, mirroring existing work styles.

Local Performance / Global Collaboration: To end users, NebulaNAS operates as if it is on-prem storage but with several advantages, including the ability to interact with the storage from anywhere in the world, collaboration in near real time with other users regardless of their location, and minimal learning curve. Applications like online editing fly because users access only the bits of files they need instead of an entire file all at once.

Enterprise Security: In addition to the file management system’s distributed nature and 256-bit AES encryption, NebulaNAS maintains file access and credential control regardless of the user’s location. The audit management system maintains historical data showing who interacted with which files, when, and from what location.

With NebulaNAS, chief technology officers, technical directors, and other professionals in the media and entertainment space can feel confident in moving on-prem production storage to the cloud, knowing it will meet the business’s needs while supporting collaboration for creative production teams. Producers can be sure their distributed teams can work reliably and securely from anywhere with the speed, performance, ease of use, and flexibility they demand.