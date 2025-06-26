Gatewatcher secures €25 million investment from the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank backs Gatewatcher’s ambition to strengthen Europe’s technological sovereignty. The French firm, recently named the only “Visionary” in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for NDR, will use the funding to boost innovation and continue to expand internationally.

Marking its largest venture debt investment in cybersecurity, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed a €25 million financing facility to Gatewatcher, a French company recognized as a European leader in cyber threat detection. Gatewatcher has developed an advanced Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform that combines artificial intelligence and threat intelligence to deliver real-time visibility across all digital environments. The funds will accelerate the development of Gatewatcher’s advanced detection technologies and intensify its international expansion in a context of rising cyber threats and renewed focus on European autonomy.

Independence, trust, and long-term vision

Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the EIB further adds: “Cybersecurity is a strategic sector within the defense industry. Preventing cyberattacks, safeguarding the integrity of infrastructure and data, and identifying those responsible of attacks - having these capabilities is now imperative for Europe’s security and the competitiveness of our economies. We are therefore proud to support the development of a company like Gatewatcher, which is fully dedicated to cybersecurity and whose results are already promising. It is also a project that fully aligns with the EIB’s new strategy to support the financing of the European security and defense sector. ”

A milestone year for Gatewatcher

The financing comes as Gatewatcher marks its 10th anniversary and continues to scale across Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. A pioneer in large-scale fundraising within the European cybersecurity sector, Gatewatcher confirms with this new milestone its long-term vision, strategic independence, and strength in a fiercely competitive global market. Its inclusion as the only fully European vendor, and the sole “Visionary”, in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for NDR further confirms its role as a key player in Europe’s cyber defense ecosystem. Today, Gatewatcher’s technologies protect hundreds of public and private organizations, including critical infrastructure operators, governments, and enterprises.