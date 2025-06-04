Gatewatcher Recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response (NDR)

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Built for seamless integration across IT and OT environments, Gatewatcher’s solution stands out thanks to its agentless architecture, compatibility with hybrid infrastructures (cloud and on-premise), and modular approach. Its interface, designed with analysts in mind, combines comprehensive coverage with ease of use - with one clear objective: enabling cybersecurity teams to focus their efforts where the impact is most critical.

Recognition driven by user feedback

Reviews published on Gartner® Peer Insights™ highlight the user experience and the value delivered by the platform:

“I’ve been using this product for six years now, and I’ve seen it evolve significantly over time. One of the things I appreciate the most is how quickly it improves year after year. The vendor is highly receptive to our feedback, which means that many of the enhancements are directly influenced by real-world use cases.” - Director, Software Industry

“We like its easy to use interface. The different menus are clear and comprehensive. Compared to other NDR, it integrates several detection engines in addition to artificial intelligence. It’s not a completely closed system, we have access to all the rules and configuration.” - Manager, IT Security and Risk Management, Services Industry