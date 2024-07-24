Garrison Technology launched Trust Qualified Browsing
July 2024 by Marc Jacob
Garrison Technology announced the launch of Trust Qualified Browsing, a new product suite designed to protect users from the most sophisticated web threats such as nation-state attacks. Trust Qualified Browsing (TQB) flips the traditional browser security model on its head by providing users access to the wealth of information on the open Internet – information they need to do business – while using Garrison’s patented and trusted cloud-hosted, hardware-enforced technology to remove the risk of malicious webcode like malware and ransomware from corporate systems. The new product uses the new cloud-hosted Garrison Trust Boundary EngineTM to develop and manage the list of trusted sites that sit within the organization’s trust boundary, using the Garrison ULTRA® isolation technology to remove the risk from all other sites.
Trust Qualified Browsing is available in beta for select customers and will be made generally available in the fall and will be a part of Everfox’s solution portfolio after their pending acquisition of Garrison.