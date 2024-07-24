Garrison Technology launched Trust Qualified Browsing

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Garrison Technology announced the launch of Trust Qualified Browsing, a new product suite designed to protect users from the most sophisticated web threats such as nation-state attacks. Trust Qualified Browsing (TQB) flips the traditional browser security model on its head by providing users access to the wealth of information on the open Internet – information they need to do business – while using Garrison’s patented and trusted cloud-hosted, hardware-enforced technology to remove the risk of malicious webcode like malware and ransomware from corporate systems. The new product uses the new cloud-hosted Garrison Trust Boundary EngineTM to develop and manage the list of trusted sites that sit within the organization’s trust boundary, using the Garrison ULTRA® isolation technology to remove the risk from all other sites.