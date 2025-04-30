GardaWorld Launches ECAM, a New Global...

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Garda World Security Corporation announced the launch of ECAM, a North American leader in advanced AI-driven surveillance technology. ECAM combines the world’s most advanced live video surveillance technology with human expertise to deliver real-time protection with unmatched precision and vigilance.

ECAM delivers intelligent security with proprietary and patented mobile and permanent remote video monitoring tailored to industries like residential communities, construction, commercial real estate, logistics, auto dealerships and critical infrastructure. By combining smart tech with expert eyes on every camera, ECAM offers an unrivalled hybrid security monitoring solution combining the speed and precision of AI-powered threat detection and deterrence with the critical thinking and experience of human security professionals.



Unique, newly developed proprietary technology deployed

As part of its launch, ECAM has also launched a proprietary upscaling technology and process of enhancing the resolution and quality of lower-resolution video footage using advanced algorithms. This new technology, known currently as “Integra”, is now deployed across all ECAM surveillance systems and represents a significant advancement in how video surveillance footage is processed and analyzed. Unlike traditional approaches, image resolution can remain lower at origin and upscaled up to 6x for AI detection and monitoring fidelity. All of this occurs within the advanced ECAM cloud. The result: significantly reduced bandwidth usage and dramatically enhanced detection performance.

With up to a 40% boost in AI detection accuracy and a 50% increase in identification range, ECAM’s “Integra” tech enables earlier, more reliable threat recognition. “Integra” is designed for low resolution input from edge, but high-resolution output into cloud AI, and it delivers up to 6x greater data transmission efficiency — a game-changer for organizations seeking to scale surveillance without compromising network performance.

ECAM, bringing to life the vision of Every Camera, Always Monitored, is the product of a strategic combination between ECAMSECURE, a pioneer in outdoor video surveillance, and Stealth Monitoring, a North American leader in innovative commercial mobile and permanent video security solutions. This business integration follows GardaWorld’s acquisition of Stealth Monitoring in late 2024 and leverages the success of GardaWorld’s established ECAMSECURE platform to create an even stronger, innovative and comprehensive AI-driven security offering.

ECAM has approximately 140,000 cameras currently monitored across North America.