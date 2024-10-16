Gandi launches its new DNS Security+ Pack

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Gandi.net, a French domain name registrar, web hosting, email solutions and SSL certificates specialist, has announced the launch of its new DNS Security+ Pack. This solution is designed to address the technical and strategic challenges associated with data security and digital sovereignty, particularly those targeting DNS infrastructures.

A growing threat: attacks via DNS

According to Arnaud Franquinet, CEO of Gandi, “88% of companies have suffered an attack via their DNS. This is particularly insidious as it aims to divert all or part of the targeted site’s traffic without the owner’s knowledge.”

The redirection of visitors to fraudulent sites by means of DNS attacks can have serious consequences for businesses. These include traffic diversion, loss of customers, damage to reputation and significant financial loss. It is therefore essential to protect DNS infrastructures.

The DNS Security+ Pack is a comprehensive tool designed to enhance the security of your domain names.

The DNS Security+ Pack provides a comprehensive solution for safeguarding the most sensitive domain names. Its key features include:

– DNS redundancy: a resilient infrastructure in partnership with a world leader, ensuring 99.9% availability, even in the event of a DDoS attack or breakdown.

– Unlimited DNS backup: enables users to revert to a previous configuration in the event of a problem, streamlining DNS zone management.

– Specific two-factor authentication (2FA) in the event of configuration changes or for any sensitive domain name operations. This involves a second authentication via a code sent by e-mail.

– A domain ownership certificate: a legal document to prove ownership of a domain that may be useful in case of disputes.

Additionally, users can integrate a Registry Lock function into this Pack, which requires double authentication with the registry. These diverse layers safeguard the company from illicit access and any attempts to unlock the domain for transfer, modification of name servers, web redirection, or alteration of DNS records that could, for instance, introduce a fraudulent email service on the DNS in question and thereby usurp the company’s identity.

By combining the DNS Security+ Pack with Gandi’s fundamental DNS service, customers can be confident that they are using a comprehensive and robust solution that is among the most secure in the industry. According to the rankings published by DNSPerf.com, which conducts ongoing assessments of DNS providers based on nearly 400 servers globally, Gandi consistently ranks among the top 10 DNS providers in terms of factors such as uptime and response time.