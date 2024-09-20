Gaard.ai integrates with Azursoft software to offer an advanced security solution

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Gaard.ai is announced the integration of its innovative solution with software from Azursoft, a recognized leader in the development of technological solutions for security and risk management. The aim of this strategic collaboration is to provide a comprehensive, advanced security solution that meets the growing needs of remote surveillance companies.

By integrating this technology with Azursoft’s robust platforms, users will benefit from a perfect synergy between intelligent surveillance and optimized management of security incidents.

Integration highlights

Enhanced monitoring: Gaard.ai will strengthen Azursoft’s software detection and monitoring capabilities, enabling faster and more accurate identification of threats.

Proactive incident management: Azursoft’s incident management capabilities will be enhanced by Gaard.ai’s real-time analysis capabilities.

Centralized security: The integration will centralize security data, making it easier to manage and track incidents from a single, intuitive platform.

Ease of integration: Both solutions have been designed to integrate easily, ensuring ease of use for existing Azursoft software users.