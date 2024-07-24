Frost & Sullivan Names XM Cyber Undisputed Leader in Automated Security Validation Radar for 2024

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

XM Cyber announced it has been positioned as the number one vendor in the 2024 Frost Radar™ for Automated Security Validation (ASV). ASV solutions allow organizations to validate assumptions regarding the actual security status of the environment, device or infrastructure ecosystem. Frost & Sullivan’s annual benchmark analysis evaluates key vendors in the market across two dimensions: Innovation and Growth.

ASV as Part of Continuous Exposure Management

Validation is a vital element of a complete Continuous Exposure Management solution that improves security posture by proactively identifying and remediating exposures within the environment. To achieve a consistent and actionable remediation plan, security teams need to focus on the exposures that have the highest exploitability and impact in their environment.

Identifying these high-impact exposures requires integrating capabilities of Exposure Assessment (discovery and prioritization of every exposure across the hybrid environment) and Exposure Validation. Automated Security Validation (ASV) solutions grant organizations the adversary’s perspective of attack scenarios to help them focus on what should be fixed first. Being named the market leader in ASV establishes XM Cyber’s excellence for the validation stage, adding to XM Cyber’s leadership in Exposure Assessment and across all related elements.

Visualizing Attack Paths to Continually Validate Exposures

Continually validating exposures using XM Attack Graph Analysis™ helps ensure that resources are directed at fixing vulnerabilities attackers can truly exploit, by filtering out exposures that are not exploitable in a customer’s environment. Thanks to the innovative approach, the solution discovers CVEs and non CVEs across on-prem and multi-cloud environments that other tools may miss, providing the full scope of exposures that could be used in an attack scenario. XM Cyber’s unique attack graph doesn’t leave breadcrumbs, or Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) on machines, which, all too often, attackers leverage to move laterally in the networks.

XM Cyber - The Undisputed Leader in Growth and Innovation

According to Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan, "XM Cyber is the undisputed leader in the 2024 Global Automated Security Validation Frost Radar™. Validation is a core element of a comprehensive Continuous Exposure Management program and XM Cyber’s scalable approach to innovation has ensured that the product stays aligned to customer needs of improving security posture while reducing risk, and rapidly evolving to address future challenges. The company’s comprehensive coverage of security validation use cases across various environments including AD, Kubernetes, and cloud have made the platform a top choice for large and very large enterprises."

XM Cyber secured the highest ranking in both the Innovation and Growth criteria, resulting in its #1 position overall. In the Growth dimension, XM Cyber has experienced impressive expansion in the last year, signing strategic partnerships with market giants, investing in emerging markets, and selling the highly scalable platform to large enterprises.

On the Innovation dimension, XM Cyber announced new capabilities of Exposure Assessment and Validation for multi-cloud environments, Microsoft Active Directory, SAP, and Kubernetes, as well as External Attack Surface Management (EASM) and exposed credential identification. A new generative AI-powered chat interface enables security analysts to query the platform for entity and exposure insights using simple language. XM Cyber continues to seize opportunities for advancements, all with the goal of enabling customers to continually improve security posture.

ASV, an Automated Continuous Way to Stay Ahead of Threats

By integrating leading ASV capabilities with the most holistic and accurate Exposure Assessment capabilities, XM Cyber helps enterprises reduce the likelihood, impact, and cost of breaches. With automated, actionable insights and comprehensive security intelligence, organizations stay ahead of emerging threats and maintain a robust security posture, in a way that is non-disruptive and operationally safe at all times.