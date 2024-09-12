Fortune Media and Great Place To Work name SentinelOne to 2024 Best Workplaces in Technology list

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne has been recognised as one of the Great Place To Work and Fortune Magazine 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology. This is SentinelOne’s third time being named to the prestigious list, and earning a spot means that SentinelOne is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive and based on analysis of survey responses from over 149,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honourees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

SentinelOne is Great Place To Work certified in 15 countries and has been recognised among the Best Workplaces in multiple regions this year, including:

• Fortune Best Workplaces Bay Area

• Best Workplaces in Technology Australia

• Best Workplaces in Technology Spain

• Best Workplaces in Technology GCC

• Best Workplaces for Wellbeing UK

• Best Workplaces Poland

SentinelOne has also been recognised on the US News Best Companies to Work For list and as a BuiltIn 100 Best Remote Places To Work.