Fortra Releases New Cloud Email Protection Features to Protect Against Advanced Email Threats

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Fortra announced that it has released several new enhancements to its integrated cloud-based email security solution (ICES), Cloud Email Protection. New features include QR code threat detection, active content detection, and additional AI models.

“We continue to strengthen our cybersecurity solutions with new innovations that deliver protected outcomes,” said Kate Bolseth, CEO, Fortra. “These new features further provide our customers with advanced protection against BEC, impersonation, and other email threats that bypass conventional defenses.”

The following enhancements to Cloud Email Protection are now available:

• Optical Character Recognition (OCR) - detects malicious content in images (such as QR code threats)

• Active Content Detection - uncovers malicious code and other active content in messages, links, and attached files

• AI Detection of Service Abuse - protects against email threats sent from legitimate online services

• AI Detection of Spam Accounts - further protects against abusive spamming and related malicious activity

• Dashboard improvements – includes new trending visuals and sorting that displays recent brand imposters, spoofed domains, and most attacked individuals

Fortra continues to garner acclaim for email security since the launch of Cloud Email Protection in late 2023. In addition to being named a Top Player in Email Security by The Radicati Group, Fortra has also been recognized with a Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Email Security.