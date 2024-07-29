Fortra announced Fortra Managed WAF

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Fortra announced a significant update to its managed application firewall (WAF) solution that aims to reduce client-side risk and protect users from data-stealing attacks in the browser, as outlined in new requirements in PCI DSS 4.0.

Fortra Managed WAF now includes enhanced client-side protection controls to eliminate reflected and inline cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. This additional security helps Fortra customers meet and exceed PCI DSS 4.0 XSS controls in requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, protecting users’ payment information from in-browser data-stealing attacks like Magecart.

A WAF is an essential element of a security strategy for any organization with a web presence and APIs. Fortra solves the most significant challenge of optimizing the protection provided by a WAF through its managed services for SMEs to Fortune 500 customers.

Fortra Managed WAF is the only WAF solution that enforces the execution of active items in the browser, regardless of whether they are delivered via inline, first, or third-party scripts. With this release, Fortra Managed WAF closes a gap that still is prevalent in competitors’ WAFs where they are unable to comprehensively address inline script integrity enforcement, a delivery mechanism used by most websites.