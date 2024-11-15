Fortinet® announced the opening of a new building in Atlanta, Georgia

Fortinet® announced the opening of a new building in Atlanta, Georgia. As the newest Fortinet-owned facility to open this year, the company remains deeply committed to its global expansion strategy, aiming to drive innovation and strengthen collaboration for Fortinet’s customers, partners, employees, and other key stakeholders around the world.

Representing an initial investment of more than $15 million, the 215,000-square-foot, 10-story building will serve as a Fortinet Innovation Hub, contributing to the region’s ongoing growth and job development. The new space will include the following:

• Fortinet Cloud Point of Presence: Fortinet will continue building out its cloud infrastructure with this new FortiCloud Point of Presence (POP). This POP will be optimized by Fortinet’s proprietary ASIC technology to enable the company to further deliver advanced services to customers with a superior user experience while enabling cost savings.

• Executive Briefing Center (EBC): This new EBC will serve as a collaborative space, welcoming customers and other stakeholders to help drive business growth and foster partnerships.

• Cyber Training Facility: The space will provide an environment that cultivates in-person learning by delivering the Fortinet Training Institute’s award-winning certification program curriculum, advancing Fortinet’s efforts to address the cyber skills gap.

• Customer Support Expansion: The local services and sales team will continue to offer their extensive expertise and knowledge to the region, enhancing customer support and ensuring greater satisfaction.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on November 15, attended by Fortinet leadership, including Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer, among others.

Fortinet is also donating to the Hire Heroes USA’s Atlanta chapter and Cyversity’s Atlanta chapter to further its investment in the region and deepen its existing partnership with both organizations. As part of the Fortinet Training Institute Education Outreach program, Hire Heroes USA is focused on helping veterans and military spouses find meaningful employment, and Cyversity is focused on empowering women, veterans, and underrepresented communities. Fortinet works alongside both organizations to build a diverse, inclusive, and highly skilled cyber workforce.