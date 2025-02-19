Fortinet® announced significant enhancements to FortiAnalyzer

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Fortinet® announced significant enhancements to FortiAnalyzer, reinforcing its role in driving faster, smarter security operations (SecOps) all from a single, turnkey hybrid platform tailored for midsize enterprises and teams impacted by the cyber skills shortage.

FortiAnalyzer is a powerful, streamlined entry point to scale an organization’s security operations center (SOC), providing broad coverage for both on-premises and cloud environments from a single platform. With ready-to-deploy capabilities that deliver complete control with centralized visibility, advanced threat detection, and automated incident response, FortiAnalyzer helps organizations increase their agility and ability to rapidly expand SecOps coverage and use cases without adding complexity.

AI-Driven Security Operations, Simplified

As cyberthreats grow more sophisticated and the attack surface expands, organizations—particularly those with resource-constrained security and IT teams—struggle to manage security operations effectively. Recognizing this challenge, Fortinet continues to evolve FortiAnalyzer with cutting-edge AI and automation, ensuring that organizations can detect, investigate, and respond to threats faster and more efficiently without needing a complex, multi-tool security stack.

The newly enhanced FortiAnalyzer delivers:

• Unified data lake for centralized visibility: Consolidated network and security logs, security analytics, and compliance reporting from across the Fortinet Security Fabric into a single platform view, with enhanced IoT, SOC, email security, and endpoint dashboards offer deeper insights into high-severity incidents, compromised hosts, and vulnerabilities, reducing complexity for security teams.

• Advanced threat detection and AI-powered analysis from FortiGuard Labs: Enriched views with integrated threat intelligence, including the FortiGuard Indicator of Compromise (IoC) and Outbreak Detection subscription help analysts identify and address vulnerabilities faster. FortiAnalyzer built-in AI capabilities automatically identify high-priority alerts and downloads relevant event handlers, correlation rules, and reports to help organizations understand an attack’s background, timeline, affected technologies, and related threat intelligence. These capabilities have been further enhanced through zero-trust network access (ZTNA)-based detections and Safeguarding, which detect harmful content to identify and mitigate emerging threats effectively.

• Automated incident response: New prebuilt SOC automation content packs equip teams with the latest event handlers, playbooks, and third-party log parsers, such as Armis Platform, Microsoft Office 365, and more, enabling security teams to contain and remediate threats with minimal manual intervention.

• Expanded automation connectors: Enhanced native integrations with FortiAuthenticator, FortiSandbox, FortiWeb, FortiMail, and VirusTotal provide more automation actions, reducing response times and improving incident resolution.

• Native integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric: Unified interoperability across Fortinet’s cybersecurity solutions ensures end-to-end protection with AI-driven correlation and actionable insights.

• Third-party device and dynamic SOC service support: Integrations with third-party devices and dynamic SOC services ensure organizations can seamlessly deploy FortiAnalyzer within their existing infrastructure and secure their entire ecosystem with a unified platform.

• Embedded GenAI assistance: FortiAI, the Gen-AI assistant built into the FortiAnalyzer user experience, maximizes the product capabilities, analytics, and telemetry to help security teams supercharge threat investigation and response at the speed of AI.

A Smarter Approach to Security Operations

With these latest innovations, FortiAnalyzer empowers lean security teams to manage hybrid environments at the level of large, well-resourced security operations teams without requiring extensive personnel or multiple security tools. By leveraging AI-driven automation, FortiAnalyzer enables organizations to maximize efficiency at scale without complexity, delivering faster detections, smarter responses, and decreased risk within a unified platform.

Current FortiAnalyzer customers with FortiGuard subscription services already have access to the new features and capabilities. Content packs are updated regularly, ensuring that organizations keep pace with emerging threats and enabling the expansion of SOC coverage as needs evolve.