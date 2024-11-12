Fortinet Appoints Distinguished Public Sector Leader Janet Napolitano to its Board of Directors

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Fortinet® announced the addition of Janet Napolitano to the company’s board of directors, adding further national security and public policy expertise to the board.

Appointing Janet to the board of directors builds on Fortinet’s ongoing commitment to advancing cybersecurity for society at large through its product development principles and strategic partnerships. Janet will help advance Fortinet’s public and private sector initiatives, advise on the company’s ongoing efforts related to CISA’s Secure by Design Pledge, and strengthen its collaboration with key government stakeholders across the Five Eyes community, NATO, and INTERPOL.

Janet is a distinguished public servant and a renowned leader. After a significant legal career, she served as the governor of Arizona (2003–2009) and Secretary of Homeland Security (2009–2013), where she led efforts to protect the United States from terrorist attacks, respond to natural disasters, and build domestic resiliency. Following her public service, Janet transitioned to the education sector, serving as the president of the University of California from 2013 to 2020. Currently, Janet is the founder and faculty director of the Center for Security in Politics at UC Berkeley and a professor of public policy at the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley.

Janet holds board positions across various industries, contributing her expertise and leadership to diverse organizations. She currently serves on the boards of directors for Vir Biotechnology and Zoom and the board of trustees at RAND Corporation.