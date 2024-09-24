Fortinet, a Cybersecurity Giant, Hit by Data Breach: PT SYDECO Stands Strong

September 2024 by Patrick Houyoux LL.M. ULB, Brussels, Trinity College, Cambridge, UK. President – Director PT SYDECO

In an era where cyberattacks are becoming increasingly frequent and even the biggest industry players are vulnerable, protecting sensitive data for businesses, governments, and individuals is more critical than ever. The latest victim of a cyberattack is Fortinet, one of the global leaders in cybersecurity, which recently admitted to a data breach. A malicious actor claimed to have stolen 440 GB of data from the company’s Microsoft SharePoint server.

(c) Tyler Olson

Meanwhile, PT SYDECO, through its SP-One solution, stood strong, resisting 2,357,251 attacks over a period of 11 months, with none of them managing to penetrate the system. This achievement highlights the effectiveness of our ARCHANGEL© firewall, designed to block attempts to breach the system and ensure maximum protection for critical infrastructure.

Fortinet and the Reality of Cyberattacks

Fortinet’s data breach underscores a significant challenge faced by many companies: despite using well-known cybersecurity solutions, a single vulnerability can expose sensitive data to malicious actors. While the full details of this attack are yet to be disclosed, it serves as a reminder that even industry leaders are not immune to sophisticated threats.

At PT SYDECO, we believe that constant innovation and vigilance are key to countering even the most advanced cyber threats.

ARCHANGEL© 2.0 NGFW: Comprehensive Protection Against Lateral Movements and Privilege Escalation Attacks

Our ARCHANGEL© 2.0 solution, at the heart of SP-One, goes beyond traditional firewalls by not only preventing intrusions but also blocking any attempt at lateral movement within the network. This means that even if an attacker gains entry, they cannot move from one point to another to gain further access.

Additionally, ARCHANGEL© 2.0 neutralizes attacks that seek to exploit privileged accounts, preventing the execution of any unauthorized code, even if a privileged account is compromised.

To learn more about how ARCHANGEL© 2.0 protects against lateral movements and privilege escalation attacks, read our detailed article here:

https://patricien.blogspot.com/2024/09/title-how-to-prevent-lateral-movement.html

https://patricien.blogspot.com/2024/09/why-archangel-20-is-best-defense.html

Conclusion: Security First

Recent incidents, such as the breach at Fortinet, highlight the importance of a proactive approach to cybersecurity. With solutions like ARCHANGEL©, PT SYDECO provides proven and reliable protection. Contact us today to learn how our technologies can defend what matters most: national infrastructure, strategic businesses, and individual security.