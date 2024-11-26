Formations SANS à Paris en 2025
novembre 2024 par SANS INSTITUTE
Voici les formations SANS à Paris pour l’année 2025. Cette année, SANS propose une sélection diversifiée de formations animées par des experts renommés dans le domaine de la cybersécurité.
Voici les prochaines formations à Paris :
SANS Paris mars 2025
• FOR508™ : Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics™
• FOR500™ : Windows Forensic Analysis™
• SEC560™ : Enterprise Penetration Testing™
• SEC497™ : Practical Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT)™
• SEC510™ : Cloud Security Controls and Mitigations™
• SEC587™ : Advanced Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis™
SANS Paris juin 2025
• SEC504™ : Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling™
• FOR578™ : Cyber Threat Intelligence™
• LDR512™ : Security Leadership Essentials for Managers™
• LDR514™ : Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership™
• SEC540™ : Cloud Security and DevSecOps Automation™
• SEC565™ : Red Team Operations and Adversary Emulation™
• LDR551™ : Building and Leading Security Operations Centers™
SANS Paris Opera septembre 2025
• SEC504™ : Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling™
• ICS410™ : ICS/SCADA Security Essentials™
• SEC450™ : Blue Team Fundamentals : Security Operations and Analysis™
• SEC588™ : Cloud Penetration Testing™
• SEC617™ : Wireless Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking™
SANS Paris Republique septembre 2025
• SEC401™ : Security Essentials - Network, Endpoint, and Cloud™
• SEC595™ : Applied Data Science and AI/Machine Learning for Cybersecurity Professionals™
• SEC530™ : Defensible Security Architecture and Engineering : Implementing Zero Trust for the Hybrid Enterprise™
• SEC542™ : Web App Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking™
• SEC511™ : Cybersecurity Engineering : Advanced Threat Detection and Monitoring™
• SEC599™ : Defeating Advanced Adversaries - Purple Team Tactics & Kill Chain Defenses™
• SEC556™ : IoT Penetration Testing™
SANS Paris novembre 2025
• FOR508™ : Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics™
• FOR578™ : Cyber Threat Intelligence™
• FOR500™ : Windows Forensic Analysis™
• FOR509™ : Enterprise Cloud Forensics and Incident Response™
• FOR610™ : Reverse-Engineering Malware : Malware Analysis Tools and Techniques™
• FOR572™ : Advanced Network Forensics : Threat Hunting, Analysis, and Incident Response™
Y a-t-il une formation que vous aimeriez avoir à Paris en 2025 qui ne figure pas sur la liste ?
N’hésitez pas à revenir vers Louise Morris exprimer vos préférences et choix pour cette année, je pourrais vous indiquer le nombre de places disponibles restantes.
Pour conclure, Louise Morris vous encourage à explorer notre " Cyber Security Skills Roadmap " qui récapitule ses formations par niveau et spécialité. Cet outil pourrait vous être utile pour choisir la formation adaptée à votre progression de compétences.
Contact : Louise Morris
Business Development Assistant (UK&I, France and Luxembourg)
SANS Institute
E : lmorris@sans.org | W : https://www.sans.org/emea