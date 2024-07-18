Forescout Marks Innovation Milestones in Partnership with Microsoft

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Forescout Technologies, Inc. announces two significant milestones in its strategic partnership with Microsoft. Starting today, Forescout’s Risk and Exposure Management (REM) solution is available on Microsoft Azure, accompanied by the launch of two new integrations with Microsoft Copilot for Security. These advancements are pivotal in empowering organizations to bolster their security posture through advanced risk management and operational efficiency while enabling proactive threat management at scale.

Forescout REM, a comprehensive, AI-enhanced asset intelligence solution, is now built on Azure. REM provides enterprises with an automated and multi-factor risk-prioritization approach to remediate vulnerabilities and strengthen the security posture across the attack surface. Enterprises can now accurately assess, classify, and quantify the risk severity and exploitability of every connected asset, managed or unmanaged. This development marks a significant step in providing advanced cyber-defense capabilities to organizations using the Azure cloud platform with control, reliability, speed and scale.

Forescout Risk and Exposure Management Integration with Microsoft Copilot for Security Defines Seamless Enrichment for Security Operations

Forescout REM now has an integration with Copilot for Security, designed to dynamically query the product to provide specific details about a device’s risk posture, exposure, and historical trends. Combining the contextual data from Forescout REM with Copilot for Security allows security teams to quickly assess the risk posed across their environments and prioritize work by getting clear information on exposure to different vulnerabilities or configurations that exist. Benefitting from the power of the large language model behind Copilot for Security, this enriched data seamlessly integrates with Microsoft products, offering a comprehensive end-to-end view of security threats.

Forescout Research Expands Access to Threat Intelligence with Microsoft Copilot for Security Integration

In another move, Forescout introduces a Copilot for Security plugin that accesses Forescout’s invite-only threat intelligence service powered by Vedere Labs, a leading global team dedicated to uncovering vulnerabilities in and threats to critical infrastructure. The Forescout Research Vedere Labs team provides a threat intelligence feed containing IP, URL and file hash indicators, attack mapping and actor intel for all activity monitored by Forescout. This includes information on Known Exploited Vulnerabilities and Vedere Labs reported CVE’s. This service takes one of the industry’s leading threat intel data lakes for IoT and OT and correlates security events detected by Microsoft products with data sourced from Forescout’s rich threat intelligence using advanced AI algorithms.

Now Available:

• Forescout for Risk & Exposure Management in the Azure Marketplace

• Microsoft Copilot for Security integrations for Forescout REM and Vedere Labs Threat Intel