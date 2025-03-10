Forcepoint to Acquire Getvisibility

Forcepoint announced the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Getvisibility, an innovator in AI-powered Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Data Detection and Response (DDR).

Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere platform unifies visibility and control over sensitive data, while Getvisibility enhances the user’s ability to identify and mitigate data risk. The acquisition tightens the synergy to simplify security management, enhance risk mitigation and speed compliance for enterprise and government customers.

The agreement builds on a successful multi-year partnership, further integrating Getvisibility’s AI-driven risk visibility and remediation within Forcepoint’s full-lifecycle data security solutions. By strengthening interoperability between Getvisibility’s DSPM and DDR capabilities and the Data Security Everywhere architecture, Forcepoint enables seamless discovery, classification, prioritization, remediation and protection of sensitive data—including PII, intellectual property and other critical assets—across modern hybrid and AI environments.

For more than two years, Getvisibility’s DSPM and AI-mesh technology—a coordinated network of specialized AI models designed to improve accuracy and speed in data classification and risk detection—has been a core component in Forcepoint’s data security approach. Using Getvisibility technology, customers and partners gain superior visibility and insights into data risks such as redundant and obsolete data, improper access, misplaced files and regulatory exposure.

Getvisibility’s DDR capabilities, with integrated AI, automate classification and enable dynamic remediation to mitigate threats before they escalate. This acquisition expands that integration, delivering comprehensive security that continuously adapts to how users’ access, share and interact with data across devices, cloud applications and GenAI platforms.

Managing data risk is critical for every organization’s success. All businesses are dependent on data which is crucial for accurate insights, decision-making, driving innovation and gaining a competitive edge. Loss of proprietary and sensitive data results in more than regulatory fines and remediation costs, today averaging $5 million per data breach. With the fast-rising tide of class action suits, industry insiders predict that breach-related class action costs will exceed regulatory fines by 50 percent in 2025. The stakes for mitigating data vulnerability and risk have never been higher.

Enhancing Data Security with AI for AI and Emerging Technologies

Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere approach unifies security policies across AI websites, endpoints, email, SaaS applications and custom environments. With Getvisibility’s DSPM and DDR capabilities even more deeply integrated, organizations will gain:

Proactive risk visibility: Continuous discovery and classification of sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and on-premises environments

Real-time threat mitigation: Automated enforcement of security policies across CASB, Web Security and Enterprise DLP

Adaptive security controls: Policy enforcement that uses the intelligence of AI to dynamically protect sensitive data across AI platforms (e.g., ChatGPT Enterprise, Copilot, Gemini) and enterprise applications

With this acquisition, Forcepoint is redefining data security in the AI era—enabling organizations to secure their most critical assets, ensure compliance and stay ahead of modern cyber threats. Further details on the integration of Getvisibility within Forcepoint’s Data Security Everywhere portfolio will be announced later this year following completion of the acquisition.

Paul Hastings LLP (U.S.) and O’Flynn Exhams LLP (Ireland) acted as legal advisor to Forcepoint.