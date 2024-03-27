Flashpoint Releases Annual Global Threat Intelligence Report

March 2024 by Flashpoint

Flashpoint released its 2024 Global Threat Intelligence Report that looks back at 2023 to shed light on cyber threats, geopolitical turmoil, and escalating physical conflicts around the world to help organizations strengthen defenses, ensure operational resilience, and proactively confront multifaceted threats.

This analysis points to two important key themes from 2023:

Convergence of cyber and physical threats exacerbated by escalating geopolitical unrest

The central role of open-source intelligence (OSINT) in addressing not only cyber threats but also physical security challenges.

Fast Facts from Flashpoint’s 2024 Global Threat Intelligence Report include:

Data Breaches: A 34.5% year-over-year increase in reported data breach incidents, with over 17 billion records compromised in 2023 alone.

The first two months of 2024 alone saw a staggering 429% spike in stolen or leaked personal data compared to the same period in the previous year.

The United States represented more than 60% of the global data breach total, reporting 3,804 data breaches—a 19.8% increase compared to 2022.

Flashpoint analysts determined that the MOVEit attack was alone responsible for 19.3% of all reported 2023 data breaches.

Ransomware is up: A significant rise in ransomware attacks across all sectors, with an 84% increase in documented incidents in 2023.

The first two months of 2024 have already shown a 23% increase in public ransomware attacks compared to the same period in 2023.

LockBit was the most prolific ransomware group of the year, claiming 1,049 victims—over a fifth of all known ransomware attacks in 2023

Number of stolen data increased by 429% in 2024

Over 33,137 vulnerabilities disclosed in 2023 with more than 52% of vulnerabilities are rated high-to-critical according to CVSSv3