Fivetran launches Hybrid Deployment

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Fivetran announced Hybrid Deployment, a new solution that allows customers to securely run data pipelines within their own environment from the Fivetran managed platform, providing a single control plane to manage all data sources, whether they are cloud-based SaaS apps or legacy databases with data that needs to be tightly controlled and managed for regulatory or compliance purposes. With the industry’s most comprehensive selection of connectors, destinations and features, Fivetran empowers enterprises to centralise data efficiently, reliably and securely, while supporting governance and compliance requirements and benefiting from 24/7 support.

Enterprises with sensitive data or in regulated industries often struggle to build data-driven practices. Seamless data access is critical for boosting efficiency, enabling AI-powered analytics and producing reliable data products. Centralising data can lead to complex, costly systems that burden engineering teams. Traditional SaaS tools often lack the needed control and security, forcing organisations into more cumbersome solutions. DIY or self-hosted solutions often fail to scale effectively, especially as data priorities evolve in the age of AI, resulting in inefficiencies and an urgent need for modernisation. Fivetran’s Hybrid Deployment simplifies this by enabling businesses to securely centralise their data and prepare it for AI and machine learning, all while maintaining control over sensitive information.

How Hybrid Deployment works

Hybrid Deployment keeps sensitive data within the customer’s environment while taking advantage of Fivetran’s management and monitoring tools. A lightweight local connector securely moves the data, while Fivetran’s user-friendly interface makes configuration and monitoring simple, all from a single control plane.

"Fivetran’s new hybrid deployment option is a game-changer. Now customers can easily centralise all their data, regardless of security or compliance requirements, given the ability to separate the control and data plane,” said Vinay Kumar Katta, Managing Delivery Architect, Capgemini. “Customers will appreciate Fivetran’s best-in-class platform that offers the flexibility to choose how and where their pipelines run. We’re excited to advance our partnership with Fivetran and help more enterprises modernise their data infrastructure."

The separate control and data plane architecture ensures data never leaves the customer’s secure environment, giving them ultimate control over how their data is moved while still benefiting from Fivetran’s managed platform. This solution automates and centralises the data movement process, while also giving enterprises the benefits of:

• Full visibility: Monitor all pipelines from a single interface.

• Data security: Control access, mask sensitive data and track movement to ensure compliance.

• Compatibility across environments: Works across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and on-premises environments.

• Simple setup: Quick installation with no complex maintenance required.

• Flexibility: Scale and customise pipelines with integrations for APIs and tools like Terraform.

• Cost management: Track usage and control budgets with detailed reporting tools.

"phData is excited about Fivetran’s new Hybrid Deployment option, which allows our customers in regulated industries like healthcare, life sciences and financial services to scale the configuration and ingestion of highly sensitive datasets on self-managed infrastructure," said Troy Fokken, Chief Architect at phData. "This approach streamlines the data pipeline processes, as customers don’t need to self-host software or build DIY pipelines to securely move data from source systems to destination."

As government regulations like GDPR, HIPAA and CCPA continue to tighten, and new ones emerge, enterprises are increasingly focused on ensuring their data practices meet strict security and compliance standards. Recent breaches in healthcare and financial services have highlighted the risks of exposing sensitive information and compromising critical systems. DIY or self-managed pipelines can introduce vulnerabilities, especially as teams must frequently make updates in order to meet rapidly changing data schema, which increases the risk of errors that can lead to data breaches. Fivetran’s Hybrid Deployment mitigates these risks by providing a managed solution that runs within the customer’s secure environment, ensuring compliance while eliminating common points of failure.

“The simplicity of management is the best value of Hybrid Deployment,” said Ajay Bidani, Data and Insights Manager at Powell Industries. “I know the status of our pipelines and can launch and manage cloud-based and on-premises pipelines directly from one platform. Given our history with on-premises applications, I can say that pipelines going down and requiring restart was quite cumbersome, but Hybrid Deployment has been considerably different. I can realise the ease of monitoring and maintaining pipelines with immediacy. The ability to quickly stand up Hybrid Deployment for on-premises data movement, while managing it from a straightforward and familiar cloud-based control plane, is a great value add.”

Reducing complexity for engineering teams

Hybrid Deployment reduces manual setup and maintenance, allowing engineering teams to focus on building data-driven solutions. Fivetran handles the heavy lifting, helping businesses extract value from their data without worrying about brittle DIY infrastructure. A recent report by IDC found that enterprises can realise an average annual productivity gain of $1.5 million by transitioning to Fivetran’s managed data movement solution.

Fivetran’s data integration platform can handle high-volume change data capture from databases and offers 500+ pre-built connectors for a range of SaaS applications, events, files, ERPs, data warehouses and data lakes. The Fivetran platform replicates data with minimal impact on source systems, low latency and high throughput, making it the trusted choice for over 6,300 customers globally. With the richest technical feature set of any data ingestion tool, Fivetran meets the widest range of data integration use cases.