First commercial launch of biometric payment cards in Japan with LIFE CARD and IDEX Biometrics

January 2025 by Marc Jacob

IDEX Biometrics enters a new market, together with LIFE CARD, Japan’s most innovative credit card issuer. This marks the market introduction of biometric payment cards in Japan. LIFE CARD is targeting commercial deployment in the first half of 2025.

Japan is one of the largest payment markets in Asia, with a very advanced acceptance landscape which is ready for biometric smart cards. Credit cards have emerged to become the most popular alternative to cash in Japan, with 314 million cards issued. Accounting for more than 80% percent of cashless transactions, credit cards are used far more than any other digital payment instrument in Japan1.

As a credit card issuer of Visa and Mastercard, LIFE CARD is commercializing premium, corporate and student card programs. Biometric payment cards will be a key differentiator and amplifier as LIFE CARD continues to lead innovation in the market.

“LIFE CARD provides innovative, secure and frictionless payment solutions to our growing consumer base. Introducing the latest biometric technology and security to the Japanese market, will reinforce our market positioning, as we attract new customers and increase transactions and customer lifetime value” says Keiji Masui, President at LIFE CARD.

“LIFE CARD and IDEX Biometrics are bringing more seamless and secure payments to consumers, confirming Japan’s technology and innovation leadership in payments. IDEX is committed to make card payments easier, more secure and accessible for Japanese consumers”, shared Catharina Eklof, Chief Executive Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

1Source: Statista