FireMon Announces ’Ignite Partner of the Year’ Award Winners, Recognizing Channel-Driven Success Across the Globe

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

FireMon announced the winners of its ’2024 Ignite Partner of the Year’ awards. These awards celebrate its partners’ sales, marketing, and technical success across all regions. The annual program honors FireMon’s top-performing partners who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to customer success, joint go-to-market strategy, and technical excellence in delivering cybersecurity outcomes across hybrid and cloud-first infrastructures.

"As a channel-only company, we believe that open communication and collaboration are the foundation of a successful partnership. We empower our partners with the solutions and messaging they need to help their customers. Our top partners tell us that almost every conversation they have with customers on a daily basis comes back to issues they are having managing their security policies and policy control, and that FireMon is the answer. The 2024 FireMon Ignite Partner of the Year Award winners are:

Growth Partner of the Year – North America: CDW

Strategic Partner of the Year – North America: WWT

Distributor of the Year – North America: Climb CDW

Partner of the Year – North America: GuidePoint Security

Alliance Partner of the Year: Fortinet

Partner of the Year – EMEA: Prianto

Partner of the Year – APAC: Netpoleon

Partner of the Year – LATAM: Agility

The FireMon Ignite Partner Program continues to evolve to meet the demands of today’s rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape. Over the past year, FireMon has aligned its global channel strategy, account-based sales approach, and go-to-market efforts with the technical strengths of its top partners, empowering them to better address their customers’ most pressing security challenges.

FireMon provides its partners with industry-leading solutions for security policy visibility and management, continuous compliance, risk mitigation, and operational automation. These capabilities enable partners to help customers address regulatory challenges, reduce policy misconfigurations and unknown vulnerabilities, improve their security posture, and realize measurable business impact and ROI.