Fingerprints™ and IN Groupe through SPS brand announce launch of its Secure Component solution for contactless biometric card

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB and IN Groupe, through its SPS brand, a specialist in contactless and dual interface cards, announce the launch of its Secure Component solution for contactless biometric payment cards, supporting global card manufacturers to scale up production of next-generation payment cards.

In line with consumer preferences for contactless, the global biometric payment card market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate over the coming years. To support mass global adoption, Fingerprints and IN Groupe partnered in November 2023 with the aim to simplify the manufacturing process, allowing for increased production by improving reliability and reducing costs. Through the SPS brand of IN Groupe, the next-generation cards are now ready for mass global rollout.

SPS’s cards incorporate Fingerprints’ second-generation T-Shape® (T2) sensor module and software platform, which offers ultra-low power consumption and leading biometric performance, and is based on STMicroelectronics STPay-Topaz-Bio solution. In 2023 Fingerprints reached the one million sensors shipped milestone specifically for biometric payment cards, highlighting the robust and proven nature of the technology.