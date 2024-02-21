Rechercher
Fingerprints and Ansal Component Collaborate on Biometric Access Control for Türkiye

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Fingerprint Cards AB has announced a distribution agreement with Ansal Component, a global provider of component supply services based in Türkiye. The partnership supports and simplifies the region’s development of secure devices that integrate advanced fingerprint sensor and software technologies.

Fingerprints’ biometric access solution is specifically designed for physical and logical access devices and applications such as smart locks, FIDO tokens, crypto wallets and more. The standalone biometric system hardware, software and algorithm is compact and easy to integrate, minimizing time to market.


