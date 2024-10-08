Finance Sector Huge Spike in Ransomware Attacks - BlackFog September Monthly State of Ransomware Report

October 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of Blackfog

Notably, the finance sector saw a huge increase in attacks, with a 47% increase in September. Furthermore, this month had the second highest number of reported ransomware attacks of the year, at 65 publicly disclosed attacks and 392 undisclosed attacks. Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of BlackFog explains:

"September saw the second highest number of ransomware attacks of the

year with 65 publicly disclosed attacks and 392 undisclosed attacks.

This represents a ratio of 6 to 1 undisclosed to disclosed attacks for

the month.

The most dramatic change we saw this month from a sector perspective was

the finance sector, seeing a 47% increase in attacks. The sectors of

Healthcare, Government and Education continue to lead the way with

increases of 13%, 15% and 18% respectively. Healthcare and Government

are now more than double every other sector except Education as we move

into the 4th quarter.

From a variant perspective we saw the biggest gains with Hunters

International group with a 22% increase, followed by Medusa with 16%,

reflecting their success across a broad range of sectors. In terms of

unreported attacks, we saw a massive increase in attacks from RansomHub,

with 53% growth this month, and expect this to be reflected in the

reported attacks over the coming months.

China continues to dominate data exfiltration this month, with a 2%

increase to 22%, following the 4% increase last month. Russia remains

stable at around 5%, with 93% of all attacks involving some form of data

exfiltration."