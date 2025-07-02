Fabrice Delouche Joins CyberArk to Drive EMEA Broad Manufacturing Vertical

CyberArk has appointed Fabrice Delouche as Director for the EMEA Broad Manufacturing vertical. Based in France, Fabrice will lead CyberArk’s strategy to strengthen its presence across key industrial sectors including Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Pharmaceuticals.

His appointment marks a significant step in CyberArk’s go-to-market evolution, as the company expands its focus on the Broad Manufacturing vertical. This initiative will help address the unique operational, regulatory and cybersecurity challenges industrial organisations face today.

Fabrice brings more than 30 years of international IT and cybersecurity leadership experience, having held senior roles at global manufacturing leaders such as Valeo, Jabil, LafargeHolcim and Delphi. His background spans IT strategy, operational technology (OT) security, and cyber business development. He holds several key certifications in cybersecurity, supply chain management and sales strategy, further reinforcing his ability to drive complex transformation across the sector.

Fabrice joins the company at a pivotal time as it strengthens its leadership across verticals and continues to deliver identity security solutions that align with the specific needs of complex, regulated industries.