F5 introduces AI Gateway to manage and secure surging AI traffic and application demands

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

F5 announced early access of F5 AI Gateway to streamline interactions between applications, APIs, and large language models (LLMs) driving enterprise AI adoption. This powerful containerised solution optimises performance, observability, and protection capabilities – all leading to reduced costs. Integrated with F5’s portfolio, AI Gateway gives security and operations teams a seamless path to adopting AI services through significantly improved data output quality and a superior user experience.

According to F5’s State of AI Application Strategy Report, 75% of enterprises are implementing AI. Like countless modern applications, AI services are largely delivered and consumed via APIs. However, enterprises face many additional challenges in architecting and scaling AI-fluent apps and services. As an example, efficient operations require close monitoring of increasingly relevant metrics such as GPU compute costs and system responsiveness, as well as emerging regulatory compliance concerns.

Real-world AI solutions require optimised request, response, and prompt interactions across an entire data ecosystem. F5 AI Gateway observes, optimises, and secures a vast number of user and automated variables to offer cost reductions, mitigate malicious threats, and ensure regulatory compliance.

F5 AI Gateway is designed to meet customers – and their apps – at the ideal place in their AI journey. It can be deployed in any cloud or data center and will natively integrate with F5’s NGINX and BIG-IP platforms to take advantage of F5’s leading app security and delivery services in traditional, multicloud, or edge deployments. In addition, the solution’s open extensibility enables organisations to develop and customise programmable security and controls enforced by F5 AI Gateway. These processes can be easily updated and applied dynamically to drive instant adherence to security policies and compliance mandates.

F5 AI Gateway:

• Delivers security and compliance policy enforcement with automated detection and remediation against the risks identified in the OWASP Top Ten for LLM Applications.

• Offloads duplicate tasks from LLMs with semantic caching, enhancing the user experience and reducing operations costs.

• Streamlines integration processes, allowing developers to focus on building out AI-powered applications rather than managing complex infrastructures.

• Optimises load balancing, traffic routing, and rate limiting for local and third-party LLMs to maintain service availability and enhance performance.

• Provides a single API interface that developers can use to access their AI model of choice.