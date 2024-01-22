F5 announced the appointment of Samir Sherif as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

F5 announced the appointment of Samir Sherif as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Sherif will lead F5’s enterprise cybersecurity strategy and security culture, evolve F5’s security capabilities and resilience, oversee cybersecurity standards and programs for F5’s products and services, and showcase to customers and the broader industry the value of F5’s security solutions.



As a seasoned CISO and an expert in application security, Sherif’s arrival marks a significant addition to F5’s leadership team. His previous tenure as CISO at both Absolute Software and Imperva, coupled with an extensive career at Citigroup—culminating as the Global Head of Application Security—has equipped Sherif with considerable experience in helping organizations around the globe navigate today’s complex security, resilience, and compliance landscape.





Sherif’s arrival highlights F5’s emphasis on security at a time when applications continue to be at the heart of all digital experiences. When apps are secure, they unlock value and potential—however, just as apps have become critical for life online, they’ve also become harder to protect. Today’s apps are built on multiple architectures, distributed over various cloud environments, and connected by an exploding number of APIs—complexity that requires more skill and resources to manage, while creating more points of vulnerability for cybercriminals to attack.



It is F5’s mission to provide an easy, efficient way to secure, scale, optimize, and manage all applications and APIs—no matter where they are deployed—so businesses can flourish in a multi-cloud world.



Sherif succeeds Gail Coury, who is retiring on March 1.