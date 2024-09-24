Expert Warns Users of Legal Risks as Telegram Shares User Data in Criminal Investigations

September 2024 by Online Security Analyst at Gamdom

Online Security Analyst at Gamdom warns of potential fines and legal consequences following Telegram’s decision to share user data with UK authorities in cases of criminal activity. In a significant policy shift, Telegram will now provide IP addresses and phone numbers to law enforcement, targeting users involved in illegal actions such as buying drugs, money laundering, and online fraud.

Telegram, a previously encrypted and privacy-focused platform, has updated its privacy terms following the arrest of its CEO, Pavel Durov, in France. The platform has agreed to cooperate with international authorities, including those in the UK, providing critical user data during investigations into criminal activities.

Online Security Analyst Thomas Webber, Comments:

"As a company involved in online gaming and cyber security, we at Gamdom understand the significance of this shift. For those using Telegram for unlawful activities, such as purchasing drugs or participating in illegal gambling, the consequences are now more real than ever. With UK authorities now having access to previously encrypted user data, individuals may face fines of up to £5,000 or higher depending on the offense. In more serious cases, custodial sentences could follow, as well as asset freezes and further penalties."

What Fines and Penalties Could Users Face?

Controlled Substances: Individuals involved in drug purchases via Telegram could face fines ranging from £1,000 to £5,000, along with possible imprisonment.

Money Laundering and Fraud: Those implicated in financial crimes may face penalties starting at £5,000, plus the confiscation of illegally obtained assets.

Illicit Online Gambling: Unregulated online gambling activities could lead to fines of up to £3,000, with repeat offenses bringing stricter penalties, including imprisonment.

Government Crackdown on Digital Criminal Activity

This update follows growing international pressure on platforms like Telegram, which have previously been used to facilitate cybercrime. UK authorities now have access to IP addresses and phone numbers linked to illegal transactions, allowing for more targeted enforcement, including possible door-to-door investigations.

"Those who have engaged in activities such as drug buying, fraud, or illegal gambling need to recognise that their actions may now catch up with them," Webber added. "Our advice to users is to stop any illegal activity immediately and seek legal advice if necessary."