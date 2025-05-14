Expert opinion: Cloud Act, RGPD, dependency: the hidden risks of non-European AI according to Golem.ai.

May 2025 by Golem.ai

Golem.ai, a pioneer in neuro-symbolic artificial intelligence, draws attention to a strategic issue that has become fundamental: technological sovereignty. At a time when AI is emerging as a major lever for economic and societal transformation, dependence on non-European infrastructures is no longer just a compliance issue: it represents a legal, operational and political risk in its own right.

According to a study by Hitachi Vantara, only 27% of European companies have an infrastructure in place that enables reliable data management. In other words, almost three out of four companies remain exposed to foreign laws that may restrict access, use or transfer of sensitive data. The continent’s digital sovereignty is more at risk than ever.

This vulnerability is compounded by widespread ignorance about where AI models are hosted. Many tools, including some developed in Europe, are hosted in American or Chinese clouds, subject to legislation such as the Cloud Act or China’s intelligence law.

Even French actors, such as Mistral, train and derive their models on Microsoft infrastructures. This observation highlights a reality that is often overlooked: having a French model does not guarantee total sovereignty. Each link in the chain must be carefully examined, because real sovereignty can only be achieved if all the components, from the artificial intelligence model to the hardware infrastructure and the cloud, meet the security and control requirements defined by Europe.

Against this backdrop, Golem.ai offers a credible alternative for companies seeking performance and technological independence. With its new ’Vision’ feature, Golem.ai offers an AI capable of automatically extracting information from complex documents (reports, letters, invoices, regulatory documents) and classifying images according to precise criteria. The start-up proves that it is possible to guarantee efficiency, transparency and data control.

This solution uses Mistral’s open-source models and German IDA OCR technology, and is based on a proprietary neuro-symbolic artificial intelligence hosted exclusively on the French Scaleway cloud. Each component is selected for its robustness, but also for its compliance with European security and sovereignty standards. By relying solely on European partners and keeping all data processing and storage within the European Union, Golem.ai offers its customers true sovereignty, ensuring that their sensitive information remains protected from extraterritorial legislation.

The security and compliance requirements of the most critical sectors are met by this 100% European ecosystem. This model is already winning over the most demanding sectors, such as insurance, defence and public institutions. They have fully understood that technological mastery is now an essential pillar of their security and their ability to meet today’s challenges.

At a time when Europe is fine-tuning its regulatory strategy with the AI Act, Golem.ai invites companies to look beyond commercial promises: choosing a sovereign ecosystem means protecting your data, securing your activities and strengthening your autonomy. Tomorrow’s artificial intelligence will either be sovereign or vulnerable.